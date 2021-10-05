fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.12
346.50
+ 1.74%
BTC/USD
+ 883.40
50108.34
+ 1.79%
DIA
+ 4.24
335.77
+ 1.25%
SPY
+ 5.86
422.78
+ 1.37%
TLT
-1.11
146.09
-0.77%
GLD
-0.76
166.12
-0.46%

Why This Lordstown Motors Analyst Sees 66% Downside In EV Stock

byShanthi Rexaline
October 5, 2021 12:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Lordstown Motors Analyst Sees 66% Downside In EV Stock

Struggling electric truck manufacturer Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) recently announced its decision to sell its Ohio plant to Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTC:HNHPF).

The Lordstown Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas downgraded Lordstown shares from Equal-weight to Underweight and reduced the price target from $8 to $2, suggesting about 66% downside from current levels.

Jonas lowered the bear case valuation is lowered to zero  in the event the Foxconn deal falls through, and said there is no other source for securing capital to remain as a going concern. 

The Lordstown Takeaways: The $230 million for which Lordstown sold the Ohio plant to Foxconn is about one-fifth less than Morgan Stanley’s prior plant value estimates, Jonas said in a note.

Secondly, continuing with the Endurance likely exposes the company to the risk of further elevated cash burn and liquidity risks even in a contract manufacturing scenario that involves shifting much of the fixed cost burden to Foxconn, the analyst said.

The company is negotiating a contract manufacturing agreement with Foxconn to manufacture the Endurance and potentially other models on a new platform, he said.

Related Link: Why This Analyst Sees a Bumpy Ride Ahead For Lordstown

At $6/share, the market is discounting a successful consummation of the Foxconn deal, a modestly successful Endurance program yielding positive FCF and at least 50,000 units at average transaction price of $50, 000 by 2030, Jonas said. 

The Endurance truck program may not come to fruition before the middle of 2022 at the earliest, the analyst said. 

Modest volume of "non-Endurance" products made with Foxconn — probably a van and derivatives — could begin in late 2023 at the earliest, ramping to 12,000 units by 2025 and just over 30,000 units by 2030, he said. 

This, however, will require further infusions of capital in 2022 and/or 2023, Jonas said. 

RIDE Price Action: Lordstown shares were sliding 8.8% to $5.34 midday Tuesday.

Related Link: How Long Will The Wait Be For Electric Pickup Trucks?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

RBC's EV Pair Trade: Buy Fisker, Sell Lordstown

RBC's EV Pair Trade: Buy Fisker, Sell Lordstown

As electric vehicle developer Lordstown Motors Corp. read more
Fisker, Lordstown Could Be EV Latecomers, Goldman Sachs Says In Downgrade

Fisker, Lordstown Could Be EV Latecomers, Goldman Sachs Says In Downgrade

A Goldman Sachs analyst turned bearish on one electric vehicle stock Thursday and dropped their bullish position on another. Here's what EV investors should know.  read more
'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst

'Biggest Risk' Facing Apple, Tesla, Other Nasdaq Stocks? US-China 'Cold Tech War,' Says Analyst

U.S. read more
Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest

Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest

Ever since reports suggested that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has rekindled its electric car ambitions, several potential partners have been named. read more