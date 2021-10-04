fbpx

QQQ
-8.54
368.72
-2.37%
BTC/USD
-719.01
47481.00
-1.49%
DIA
-3.96
347.14
-1.15%
SPY
-6.56
440.80
-1.51%
TLT
-0.14
145.49
-0.1%
GLD
+ 0.76
163.83
+ 0.46%

3M Price Target Cut At Barclays, JPMorgan

byAkanksha
October 4, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3M Price Target Cut At Barclays, JPMorgan
  • Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell lowered 3M Co (NYSE:MMMprice target to $182 (implying an upside of 3%) from $185 and maintained an Underweight rating on the shares.
  • Mitchell expects a "mixed investor reaction" to Q3 earnings for the multi-industry sector. The bar is lower amidst investor concerns over supply chains and cost pressures, which creates a potential for a "catch-up trade."
  • He thinks upside will be capped by initial 2022 revenue outlooks, which he says are "unlikely to prove particularly exciting." 
  • JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded 3M to Neutral from Overweight with the price target of $210 (implying an upside of 18.9%), down from $215. 
  • Tusa sees "little progress" around 3M's liability management and business execution. Investor communications lack any context around the latter, an issue that currently looks like tens of billions of overhang, adding to investor uncertainty, mentions the analyst. 
  • He thinks the 3M story "lacks upside catalysts" and prefers DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD), a stock he upgraded to Overweight this morning. Tusa upgraded DuPont to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $85 (implying an upside of 20.5%), up from $84.
  • Price Action: MMM shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $176.99 on the last check Monday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

What Tesla Investors Can Learn From Where GM Was 100 Years Ago

What Tesla Investors Can Learn From Where GM Was 100 Years Ago

Tesla Is By Far The Most Profitable Short Trade Of 2019

Tesla Is By Far The Most Profitable Short Trade Of 2019

Jefferies Begins DuPont With Bullish View, Says Optionality, Discipline Create Resilience

Jefferies Begins DuPont With Bullish View, Says Optionality, Discipline Create Resilience

UPDATE: Jefferies Initiates DuDpot de Nemours With Buy, Announces $85 Target As Firm Notes 'Better operating discipline and a commitment to exploit its freedom to maneuver should make DuPont shares more resilient against a soft macro backdrop'