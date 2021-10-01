BMO Capital Initiates Plug Power With Market Perform Rating, Sees 17.5% Upside
- BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar initiated Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with a Market Perform rating and a price target of $30, implying an upside of 17.5%.
- Thakkar mentions Plug is "strategically expanding its success in material handling to pave the way" for the hydrogen economy.
- The analyst says the company offers exposure to the energy transition outside of wind/solar. However, Thakkar takes a "wait and see approach" to hydrogen and says that green hydrogen prices "must come down meaningfully."
- Price Action: PLUG shares are trading higher by 0.67% at $25.71 during the premarket session on Friday.
