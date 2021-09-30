fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
359.28
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 237.82
43398.72
+ 0.55%
DIA
+ 0.06
343.71
+ 0.02%
SPY
-0.06
434.51
-0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.34
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
161.30
+ 0.01%

BTIG Upgrades Snowflake - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 30, 2021 7:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BTIG Upgrades Snowflake - Read Why
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell upgraded Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOWto Buy from Neutral with a $353 price target, implying a 20.12% upside, after conducting several field checks over the last few weeks. 
  • Powell spoke with four large enterprise customers and an industry analyst firm on spending trends with Snowflake and the broader competitive environment. 
  • Following the checks, Powell believes Snowflake is "sitting in front of a huge opportunity in a rapidly growing data analytics software market." 
  • Even established enterprise customers that currently spend over $1 million annually with Snowflake continue to see significant growth potential in their usage over the next few years.
  •  Additionally, Powell thinks the company has "multiple competitive advantages" against its large cloud infrastructure service provider competitors.
  • Price Action: SNOW shares traded higher by 2.64% at $301.56 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Snowflake Shares Rally On Q2 Results: What 3 Analysts Are Saying

Snowflake Shares Rally On Q2 Results: What 3 Analysts Are Saying

Cloud computing-based data warehousing company Snowflake Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOW) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal year second quarter, sending its shares higher Thursday. read more
Why RBC Analysts Are Bullish On FactSet: What Investors Should Know

Why RBC Analysts Are Bullish On FactSet: What Investors Should Know

Strong demand and competitive positioning have turned RBC Capital Markets analysts Bullish on shares of FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (NYSE: FDS). read more
Why This Snowflake Stock Analyst Is Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Print

Why This Snowflake Stock Analyst Is Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Print

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) could meet or exceed expectations when it reports fiscal first-quarter results after the close Wednesday, according to Rosenblatt Securities. read more

What's Going On With Snowflake Stock Today?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading higher by 2.3% at $217.50 in Tuesday's premarket session after Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. read more