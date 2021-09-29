Raymond James Cuts XPO Logistics Price Target By 35% - Read Why
- Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown lowered XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) price target to $100 (implying an upside of 24.5%) from $155 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares after stripping out its logistics business and all corporate overhead.
- Brown says that XPO's story has been greatly de-cluttered and re-focuses largely on XPO's flagship LTL, truck brokerage, and last-mile operations.
- Further, he thinks XPO should trade more like its non-union LTL peers over time.
- Recently, JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck lowered XPO Logistics price target to $113 from $171 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares following the spinoff of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).
- Price Action: XPO shares are trading lower by 1.25% at $80.29 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.