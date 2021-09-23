fbpx

This Analyst Sees 82% Upside In Alpha & Omega Semiconductor - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 23, 2021 3:08 pm
This Analyst Sees 82% Upside In Alpha & Omega Semiconductor - Read Why
  • Benchmark analyst David Williams initiated coverage of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) with a Buy and $55 price target, implying an 82.2% upside. 
  • The current robust demand environment has accelerated structural improvements. Williams believes Alpha & Omega has now reached a "fundamental inflection point" as it has achieved scale to support a long-term path of double-digit revenue growth. 
  • Revenue is becoming increasingly diversified, and new products are providing significant content expansion, Williams added.
  • Price Action: AOSL shares traded higher by 7.06% at $30.64 on the last check Thursday.

