This Analyst Sees 82% Upside In Alpha & Omega Semiconductor - Read Why
- Benchmark analyst David Williams initiated coverage of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) with a Buy and $55 price target, implying an 82.2% upside.
- The current robust demand environment has accelerated structural improvements. Williams believes Alpha & Omega has now reached a "fundamental inflection point" as it has achieved scale to support a long-term path of double-digit revenue growth.
- Revenue is becoming increasingly diversified, and new products are providing significant content expansion, Williams added.
- Price Action: AOSL shares traded higher by 7.06% at $30.64 on the last check Thursday.
