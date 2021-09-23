fbpx

Embraer Stock Gains After Goldman Sachs Upgrade, Bristow Partnership

byAkanksha
September 23, 2021 10:51 am
Embraer Stock Gains After Goldman Sachs Upgrade, Bristow Partnership
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to Buy from Neutral with a $23 price target, implying an upside of 30%
  • Poponak states that Embraer is 90% business jet and regional jet, and currently, both private and domestic travel trends are strong.
  • Poponak sees "operational performance upside" for Embraer, with Q2 margins and cash flow "showing meaningful improvement despite the still-depressed volume."
  • Embraer's Eve Urban Air Mobility, LLC and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOLentered a Memorandum of Understanding to work together to develop an Air Operator's Certificate (AOC) for Eve's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. 
  • Additionally, Bristow placed an order for up to 100 eVTOLs, with deliveries expected to start in 2026.
  • Price Action: ERJ shares are trading higher by 11.0% at $17.83, while VTOL is up 1.89% at $31.01 on the last check on Thursday.

