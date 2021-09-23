fbpx

Why This Analyst Sees 54.2% Upside In Dada Nexus Despite PT Cut?

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 23, 2021 7:22 am
Why This Analyst Sees 54.2% Upside In Dada Nexus Despite PT Cut?
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Wei Fang upgraded Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $31.60, down from $35, still implying a 54.2% upside.
  • Fang cited improving operating metrics and a less intense competitive environment behind the recommendation.
  • Dada Nexus is a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China.
  • Price Action: DADA shares traded higher by 2.98% at $21.21 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

