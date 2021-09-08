 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dada Nexus Stock Slides After Q2 Results; Loss Widens
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:
Dada Nexus Stock Slides After Q2 Results; Loss Widens
  • Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADAreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 11.5% year-on-year, to RMB1.5 billion.
  • The total Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) of the JDDJ platform for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was RMB32.3 billion, an increase of 76.7% Y/Y.
  • The number of active consumers for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, was 51.3 million, a 58.8% rise Y/Y.
  • The operating loss widened to RMB(665.8) million. Non-GAAP loss from operations widened to RMB(573.3) million.
  • The company held RMB4.66 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Dada sees Q3 FY21 revenue of RMB1.63 billion - RMB1.68 billion.
  • It expects the non-GAAP net loss margin to narrow in 2H of 2021.
  • Price action: DADA shares are trading lower by 5.15% at $25.05 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DADA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2021
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Dada Nexus Partners With CP Group For On-Demand Delivery Services
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com