BofA Downgrades Snap-On To Underperform Citing Spending Pullback Risk

  • BofA analyst Elizabeth Suzuki downgraded Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) to Underperform from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $240, implying an upside of 12.49%.
  • Suzuki sees several tailwinds in the next 12 months, given her expectations for a recovery in the professional auto service channel.
  • She says auto dealers will temporarily pull back on high-end tools and equipment investments as they experience near-term pressure on new vehicle sales due to supply shortages. 
  • The analyst expects Snap-On shares to underperform other stocks in her coverage, where she thinks the valuation appears more attractive.
  • Price Action: SNA shares are trading lower by 2.6% at $213.61 on the last check Friday.

