Goldman Sachs Initiates Chart Industries With Neutral Rating
- Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) coverage with a Neutral rating and a price target of $193, implying an upside of 1.73%.
- Mehta believes the company stands to benefit from positive markets tailwinds but says the shares seem to be fairly pricing in its growth.
- Recently, the company collaborated with FLSmidth (OTC:FLIDY) on carbon capture technology that targets over 90% removal of co2 emissions from cement production.
- Price Action: GTLS shares closed lower by 1.04% at $190.01 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.