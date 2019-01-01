QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.89%
52 Wk
3.51 - 4.47
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
27.81
Open
-
P/E
32.53
EPS
0.18
Shares
567.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 5:59AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 4:38PM
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
FLSmidth & Co. is a Denmark-based company that designs, manufactures, and supplies machinery, cement plants, and minerals processing solutions and provide services along with the construction. The company's two segments are mining and cement. The majority of revenue is generated from the mining segment. Geographically, the company operates across the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. Among all areas, South America contributes the most revenue, mainly due to mining.

FLSmidth & Co. Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FLSmidth & Co. (OTCPK: FLIDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FLSmidth & Co.'s (FLIDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FLSmidth & Co..

Q

What is the target price for FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FLSmidth & Co.

Q

Current Stock Price for FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDY)?

A

The stock price for FLSmidth & Co. (OTCPK: FLIDY) is $3.5601 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.

Q

When is FLSmidth & Co. (OTCPK:FLIDY) reporting earnings?

A

FLSmidth & Co. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FLSmidth & Co..

Q

What sector and industry does FLSmidth & Co. (FLIDY) operate in?

A

FLSmidth & Co. is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.