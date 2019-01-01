|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FLSmidth & Co. (OTCPK: FLIDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for FLSmidth & Co..
There is no analysis for FLSmidth & Co.
The stock price for FLSmidth & Co. (OTCPK: FLIDY) is $3.5601 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 26, 2015.
FLSmidth & Co. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for FLSmidth & Co..
FLSmidth & Co. is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.