FLSmidth & Co. is a Denmark-based company that designs, manufactures, and supplies machinery, cement plants, and minerals processing solutions and provide services along with the construction. The company's two segments are mining and cement. The majority of revenue is generated from the mining segment. Geographically, the company operates across the Americas, Asia, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. Among all areas, South America contributes the most revenue, mainly due to mining.