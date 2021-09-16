fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
378.05
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2103.41
48128.65
+ 4.57%
DIA
+ 0.06
348.76
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ -0.01
447.89
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.58
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
167.84
-0.01%

BofA Sees 22% Upside In DoorDash - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 16, 2021 8:27 am
  • BofA analyst Michael McGovern upgraded DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASHto Buy from Neutral with a $255 price target, implying a 21.5% upside.
  • McGovern expects non-restaurant ordering to help mitigate much of the post-pandemic drop in restaurant ordering.
  • He sees online penetration of grocery, convenience, and alcohol spending increasing to 16% in 2026 from 8% in 2021. 
  • In addition, the firm's aggregated credit and debit card data suggest that core restaurant spending is holding up better than expected. 
  • Related Content: Key Takeaways From DoorDash's Second Lawsuit On NYC
  • Price Action: DASH shares traded higher by 2.36% at $214.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

