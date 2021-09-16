BofA Sees 22% Upside In DoorDash - Read Why
- BofA analyst Michael McGovern upgraded DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH) to Buy from Neutral with a $255 price target, implying a 21.5% upside.
- McGovern expects non-restaurant ordering to help mitigate much of the post-pandemic drop in restaurant ordering.
- He sees online penetration of grocery, convenience, and alcohol spending increasing to 16% in 2026 from 8% in 2021.
- In addition, the firm's aggregated credit and debit card data suggest that core restaurant spending is holding up better than expected.
- Price Action: DASH shares traded higher by 2.36% at $214.80 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
