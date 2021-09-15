 Skip to main content

Key Takeaways From DoorDash's Second Lawsuit On NYC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 12:17pm   Comments
  • DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) prosecuted New York City over a law that would require food-delivery companies to share more data with restaurants, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The food delivery company had recently accused the city of fee caps on emergency delivery during the pandemic.
  • NYC approved multiple bills in summer requiring apps to share customer’s names, phone numbers, email, and delivery addresses with restaurants that fulfill the person’s order, CNBC reports.
  • Some restaurants have pushed for greater access to consumer data, particularly during the pandemic, to reduce their reliance on apps.
  • DoorDash called the provision “a shocking and invasive intrusion of consumers’ privacy.” 
  • DoorDash alleged that the law would allow restaurants to use its trade secrets against it, leading to fewer resources for restaurants, fewer earnings opportunities for delivery couriers, and fewer choices for NYC customers.
  • California recently passed a bill that would require apps to show consumers how much restaurants make on their orders.
  • Price Action: DASH shares traded higher by 2.40% at $208.21 on the last check Wednesday.

