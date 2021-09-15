Core & Main Sees Price Target Bumps From RBC Capital, Credit Suisse After Q2 Performance
- RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl raised Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) price target to $30 (implying an upside of 8.8%) from $28 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
- Dahl states company's near-term earnings momentum likely remains favorable given continued demand strength and pricing support amid accelerating supply shortages.
- Dahl adds that he prefers to wait for a better entry point, with the stock's expected near-term strength likely reflected in the 17-times expected FY22 adjusted EBITDA multiple.
- Also, Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook raised the price target from $31 to $33 (implying an upside of 19.7%) and maintained an Outperform ratings for the shares.
- Yesterday, the company reported its Q2 results, with 36% sales growth and margin expansions.
- Price Action: CNM shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $27.55 on the last check Wednesday.
