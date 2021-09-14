fbpx

QQQ
-1.07
377.40
-0.28%
BTC/USD
+ 999.84
47025.08
+ 2.17%
DIA
-2.75
352.05
-0.79%
SPY
-2.30
448.88
-0.52%
TLT
+ 1.81
147.49
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 1.08
166.66
+ 0.64%

Cruise Stocks In Limbo As Delta Variant Cancellations Derail Sales Recovery

byWayne Duggan
September 14, 2021 5:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cruise Stocks In Limbo As Delta Variant Cancellations Derail Sales Recovery

Cruise stocks Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) have finally resumed operations, but the latest numbers from Bank of America suggest the companies still have a long way to go to right the ship.

The Numbers: On Tuesday, Bank of America analyst Andrew Didora reported that core aggregate cruise spending on BofA credit and debit cards remained down 59.5% from 2019 in the month of August. While that decline is a slight improvement over the 60.6% drop reported in July, it highlights just how much the cruise industry is lagging other recovering industries.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Southwest Airlines Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

“Across the travel space, companies have reported a slowdown in demand and near term cancellations due to the delta variant, with total monthly card spend decelerating in August,” Didora said.

Including refunds, cruise spending was down 69.1% in August compared to 2019, slightly worse than the 65.7% drop in July. The spike in cancellations is certainly due largely to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

Didora said Bank of America's credit card data has historically had a 75% correlation to industry net yields on a one-quarter lag. That historical correlation suggests the second half of 2021 could be more difficult for cruise stock investors than they had previously anticipated.

Benzinga’s Take: The three cruise stocks are all up at least 89% since their March 2020 pandemic lows, which is a huge run for three businesses that are still struggling mightily to even get back to half of the business they were doing prior to their extended shutdowns.

The ultimate fate of the industry will be determined by how long it takes the leisure travel business to recover fully and whether or not the pandemic has permanently changed consumer demand.

Photo: Courtesy Carnival Corp

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Travel Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

2020 was a year unlike any other. The stock market suffered a historic crash as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States. read more
The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Cruise Stocks Right Now

The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Cruise Stocks Right Now

Cruise lines were some of the hardest hit stocks in the market during the pandemic sell-off in early 2020, but they've been some of the top performers since the market bottomed. Cruises won’t be resuming until 2021, but one analyst raised his price targets for cruise stocks based on increasing optimism about 2022 and beyond. read more
Irrational Exuberance? Stocks Surging, Markets At All-Time Highs On Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine News

Irrational Exuberance? Stocks Surging, Markets At All-Time Highs On Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine News

The S&P 500 skyrocketed 3.2% on Monday morning following news from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90% effective read more
Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay Recovery

Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay Recovery

On Friday U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifted a ban on cruise ships, but cruise stocks traded lower on Monday after investors got details on the set of restrictions that the cruise industry will face for the time being. read more

More on Making Money During COVID-19

How Restaurant Employees Can Make Money from Home During COVID-19

Tap into technology to help you earn some extra cash. Check out our guide for some innovative ways to make money from home during COVID-19.

Read More

How Musicians Can Make Money From Home During COVID-19

If you're a musician, you've likely been hit hard during the coronavirus. Learn how musicians can make money during COVID-19.

Read More

How Nannies Can Make Money From Home During COVID-19

Social distancing or shelter-in-place orders don’t mean you have to survive without income. Take a look at Benzinga’s guide to learn how nannies can make money from home during COVID-19.

Read More

How to Make Money on Amazon

Learn how you can make money on Amazon by selling new or used products with this step-by-step guide for Amazon beginners.

Read More

How Substitute Teachers Can Make Money from Home During COVID-19

We’re here to help you discover extra ways to make money. Here are 5 opportunities for substitute teachers to earn some extra cash during COVID-19.

Read More

What You Need to Know About Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check

You’ve heard about the COVID-19 stimulus check, but what does it mean for you as you weather the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?

Read More