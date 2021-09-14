fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.20
376.14
+ 0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 236.91
46262.15
+ 0.51%
DIA
-0.97
350.27
-0.28%
SPY
-0.70
447.28
-0.16%
TLT
+ 1.46
147.85
+ 0.97%
GLD
+ 0.35
167.39
+ 0.21%

Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 14, 2021 8:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Morgan Stanley Sees 12% Upside In Microsoft - Read Why
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss has raised the price target on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to $331 from $305, implying an 11.5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight.
  • Weiss sees the potential for a 10%-plus increase of the company's dividend. Historically Microsoft announces its annual dividend increases in mid-September. 
  • Given the 32% year-over-year operating income growth seen in FY21, he "conservatively" estimates an increase in the company's quarterly dividend per share to $0.62 from $0.56, supports about a 20% total return profile for Microsoft when combined with the company's high-teens EPS growth, Weiss noted.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.60% at $298.76 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Ooma Shares Shoot Up As Analysts See Up To 52% Upside Post Q2 Beat

Ooma Shares Shoot Up As Analysts See Up To 52% Upside Post Q2 Beat

Why Cathie Wood Piled Up Zoom Shares On Post-Earnings Slump

Why Cathie Wood Piled Up Zoom Shares On Post-Earnings Slump

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest believes Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) cloud-based Zoom Phone service has significant space to grow. read more
Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Lower Today?

Why Are Zoom Shares Trading Lower Today?

Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ: ZM) beat on Q2 earnings read more
Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more