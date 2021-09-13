Raymond James Upgraded This Biopharma Stock And Sees 44% Upside
- Raymond James has upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) to Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $39, up from $27, almost 44% upside.
- Analyst Steven Seedhouse notes the validation of NGM's C3 antibody mechanism and the large potential opportunity for NGM621 in geographic atrophy (GA).
- Seedhouse writes that Phase 3 data for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:APLS) pegcetacoplan in GA provide strong evidence that complement inhibition is an active mechanism in GA.
- Related Content: Apellis Unveils Mixed Results For Eye Disorder Drug, But Still Hopes To Pass FDA Finish Line.
- The update makes the large GA market accessible to the few mid-stage clinical complement players with plenty of room for differentiation/optimization, he contends.
- Near term, the first-look readout for cancer cachexia agent NGM120 at ESMO next week is a free call option, Seedhouse adds.
- Price Action: NGM stock is up 13% at $26.39 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.