Raymond James Upgraded This Biopharma Stock And Sees 44% Upside

byVandana Singh
September 13, 2021 3:14 pm
Raymond James Upgraded This Biopharma Stock And Sees 44% Upside
  • Raymond James has upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) to Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $39, up from $27, almost 44% upside.
  • Analyst Steven Seedhouse notes the validation of NGM's C3 antibody mechanism and the large potential opportunity for NGM621 in geographic atrophy (GA). 
  • Seedhouse writes that Phase 3 data for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ:APLS) pegcetacoplan in GA provide strong evidence that complement inhibition is an active mechanism in GA. 
  • Related Content: Apellis Unveils Mixed Results For Eye Disorder Drug, But Still Hopes To Pass FDA Finish Line.
  • The update makes the large GA market accessible to the few mid-stage clinical complement players with plenty of room for differentiation/optimization, he contends. 
  • Near term, the first-look readout for cancer cachexia agent NGM120 at ESMO next week is a free call option, Seedhouse adds.
  • Price Action: NGM stock is up 13% at $26.39 during the market session on the last check Monday.

