Apellis Unveils Mixed Results For Eye Disorder Drug, But Still Hopes To Pass FDA Finish Line
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: APLS) pegcetacoplan posted mixed results in two Phase 3 trials in 1,258 geographic atrophy (GA).
- Despite the mixed showing, CEO Cedric Francois thinks the candidates' performance was strong enough to warrant an FDA nod.
- The Company plans to file a marketing application to the FDA in 1H of FY22.
- In Oaks study, pegcetacoplan met its primary endpoint in both dosing groups, significantly reducing GA lesion growth by 22% in the monthly arm and 16% in the every-other-month group compared with sham injections after 12 months.
- The drug failed to do the same in the Derby study, reducing lesions by 12% and 11%, respectively.
- The drug didn't produce any significant safety concerns in both trials, although its use was associated with slightly higher exudation rates or emitted fluid.
- In a prespecified analysis of the combined trials, pegcetacoplan was more effective in patients with extrafoveal lesions, decreasing GA lesion growth in that group by 26% in the monthly arm and 23% in the every-other-month group.
- Apellis also said monthly doses of the drug in both studies cut lesion growth by 17% overall, and a once-every-other-month dose cut lesion growth by 14% compared with sham.
- On the safety front, 6% of patients reported exudations in the monthly dose cohorts and 4.1% in the every-other-month cohorts.
- There were two confirmed cases of infectious endophthalmitis and another suspected case among 6,331 injections administered during the studies.
- Meanwhile, there were 13 cases of intraocular inflammation reported, and no retinal vasculitis or retinal vein occlusion was reported.
- Price Action: APLS shares are down 31.7% at $38.00 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
