Organigram On Pace To Beat Tilray And Hexo In QoQ Sales Growth As Canadian Rec. Sales Reach $275.6M

As COVID-related restrictions begin to ease across the globe, some industries are feeling the benefits more than others. When it comes to Canadian recreational cannabis sales, new Hifyre scanner data reveals a 10% improvement sequentially, noted Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic in his latest industry report.

The analyst was projecting more of an accelerated growth rate compared to the second-quarter growth pace, but that didn’t happen despite cannabis shops now receiving in-store traffic.

Hifyre estimated August sales reached CA$347 million ($275.6 million), representing

2% month-over-month growth, after hitting CA$339 million in July (which was up 7% from June). The average monthly sales for both months amount to CA$343 million, which is 10% higher than the second quarter monthly average, explained Zuanic.

“If we assumed September is ﬂat month-over-month, this would still imply about 11% sequential quarter-over-quarter growth,” the analyst detailed, adding that this is neither good nor bad, just not “accelerated” as he was expecting.

The report also revealed that pre-rolls have driven growth accounting for 24% of sales, improving 27% over the second quarter monthly average. Flower sales were up only 2%, accounting for almost half of the sales, while vapes (13% of sales) and edibles (5% of sales) jumped 9% and 20%, respectively. Concentrates sales improved 24% and accounted for 4% of industry sales.

Performance By Company

Industry giants had various performances, with Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) and Auxly

(OTCQX: CBWTF) standing out and outperforming with 30% and 22%, respectively, Zuanic highlighted.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) – Up 50%

(NASDAQ: CRON) – Organigram – Up 30%;

Auxly – Up 22%;

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) – Up 6%;

(NASDAQ: TLRY) – HEXO (NASDAQ: HEXO) – Up 7%;

(NASDAQ: HEXO) – Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) – Up 7%;

(NASDAQ: VFF) – Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) – Down 12% ;

(NASDAQ: CGC) – Aurora Cannabis (NASDA: ACB) – Down 16%;

(NASDA: ACB) – Sundial Growers ( NASDAQ: SNDL) – Down 4%.

“In terms of companies reporting July or August quarters, we calculate Organigram is on pace for a signiﬁcant beat with August quarter sales up 44% sequentially, while HEXO (July quarter) and Tilray (August) point to low single-digit pro forma growth,” noted Zuanic.

Market Share By Company

Tilray – 15.3% share (consisting of Aphria’s 11.1% and Tilray’s 4.2%);

(consisting of Aphria’s 11.1% and Tilray’s 4.2%); HEXO (including Hexo and recently acquired Redecan, Zenabis and 48North) – 12.7% share;

(including Hexo and recently acquired Redecan, Zenabis and 48North) – Canopy Growth (counting Supreme) – 10.2% share;

(counting Supreme) – Organigram – 7.1% share ;

; Village Farms Intl – 7.0% share;

– Auxly – 5.3% shar e;

e; Cronos Group – 4.2% share;

– Aurora Cannabis – 3.9% share ;

; Sundial Growers – 1.9% share.

Price Action

Organigram’s shares were trading 0.75% lower at $2.63 per share during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Visual Stories || Micheile on Unsplash