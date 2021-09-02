fbpx

QQQ
-0.18
380.76
-0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 2509.09
49492.00
+ 5.34%
DIA
+ 1.34
352.21
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 1.43
450.37
+ 0.32%
TLT
+ 0.65
148.24
+ 0.44%
GLD
-0.44
170.14
-0.26%

Keybanc Raises Price Target On Old Dominion Freight Line

byAkanksha
September 2, 2021 4:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Keybanc Raises Price Target On Old Dominion Freight Line
  • KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowleraised the price target on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) to $310 (implying an upside of 3.37%) from $300 and maintained an Overweight rating.
  • Fowler supports this raise with the company's share and margins potential.
  • Over a week ago, Fowler had raised the price target to $300 from $280 and maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst sees Old Dominion as one of the highest quality names in his coverage and sees near-term benefits from a favorable tonnage and yield environment. 
  • The analyst further adds, service levels and available capacity support share gains, while improved density, pricing initiatives, and cost leverage support margin expansion. Additionally, he sees ample free cash supporting network investment and return of capital.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares closed higher by 2.39% at $299.89 on Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

UPDATE: Credit Suisse On Old Dominion Post-Earnings: Firm Highlights Robust Demand & Tight Supply As Favorable Backdrop; Sees Preserved Productivity Improvements +33.5% Y/Y Despite Not Bringing Back Headcounts +20.7% Y/Y Showing Strong Operating Leverage

Analysts All In On Transportation Stocks; Transition To Services Spending No Threat

A couple of bullish reports this week highlight reasons to favor transportation stocks moving forward. The outlooks call for favorable freight fundamentals around demand, utilization and pricing to remain in place for the foreseeable future. read more

Analysts Continue To Raise The Bar For Trucking Companies

Another equity research analyst has pulled up earnings estimates for trucking companies. read more

Speculation On YRC's Survival Ramps Up

One sell-side analyst has thrown in the towel on YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW). read more