Apple Isn't A 'Perfect Story,' But It Is A 'Great Investment': Gene Munster

byAdam Eckert
September 2, 2021 10:00 am
Apple Isn't A 'Perfect Story,' But It Is A 'Great Investment': Gene Munster

As Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to reach new all-time highs, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster thinks it's still a great investment, he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Apple is "not a perfect story by any means, but I think it is a great investment," Munster said.

There are new segments Apple is expected to put its stamp on including augmented reality and healthcare, which should help push the stock higher, he said.

See Also: Who Could Replace Tim Cook As Apple CEO Once He Retires?

It can be difficult to buy a stock at all-time highs because of the feeling of already having missed out, but Munster urged investors to think about where the stock is going and how much time individuals spend using Apple products.

Apple could reach $200 per share in the next year and "it's not a stretch to get there," Munster said. That price target is based on seven times earnings and a multiple of 28, he said.

"I think that those are achievable, if not exceedable."

AAPL Price Action: Apple made a new all-time high Wednesday, trading as high as $154.98. It has traded as low as $103.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.73% at $153.63 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas

