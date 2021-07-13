Why Gene Munster Sees Apple Stock Headed To $200

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the definition of a great company, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Apple has underperformed to start the year on the belief that its last quarterly financial results were "as good as it gets," Munster told CNBC.

Apple's best days are still ahead of the company, he said, adding that opportunities exist in 5G, augmented reality, health care and transportation.

Apple will continue to be a strong growth story, which should push its earnings results higher, Munster said.

Next year, the stock could easily be worth $200 per share, Munster said. It will be the best performing FAANG name in the second half of 2021, he said.

Apple is scheduled to report its quarterly financial results July 27.

See Also: Why Apple Is Threatening To Quit UK Market

AAPL Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $146.32 and as low as $89.14 over a 52-week period. It is up 8.90% year-to-date.

At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 0.24% at $144.84.

Photo: courtesy of Apple.