3 Reasons To Buy Organon Stock, Says BofA Analyst

Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN), which has recently spun-off from Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), has “inherited a global business across three segments,” namely Women’s Health, Legacy and Biosimilars brands, according to BofA Securities.

The Organon Analyst: Jason Gerberry initiated coverage of Organon with a Buy rating and a price target of $43.

The Organon Thesis: The company has a strong management team, with experience in working in the Big Pharma segment, Gerberry said in the initiation note.

The analyst mentioned three key reasons for recommending Organon:

“We believe Nexplanon’s elective procedure-driven business is positioned for rebound as COVID-19 dissipates aided by numerous drivers including LARC expansion,” he wrote.

The current valuation of the stock represents “an attractive entry point for shares to re-rate on validation of mgmt’s growth outlook,” Gerberry noted.

Few competitors in women’s health offers “an opportunity for OGN to aggregate pipeline assets and drive operating leverage,” he added.

OGN Price Action: Shares of Organon had risen by 3.28% to $34.99 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Photo: Myriam Zilles via Unsplash