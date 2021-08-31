fbpx

Cantor Sees 'Compelling Investment Opportunity' In This Biopharma

byVandana Singh
August 31, 2021 3:34 pm
Cantor Sees 'Compelling Investment Opportunity' In This Biopharma
  • Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated coverage of RedHill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL) with an Overweight rating and a $22 price target, an upside of approximately 115%.
  • Redhill is focused on the development and commercialization of "several interesting drugs," primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases, analyst Brandon Folkes tells investors.
  • The Company currently has several commercial products, which underpin the current valuation, says the analyst.
  • Folkes believes the "valuation foundation creates a compelling investment opportunity" in light of RedHill's "interesting pipeline," which he notes includes two potential Covid-19 therapeutic drugs, as well as potential treatments for nontuberculous mycobacterial disease, in which there are no approved first-line treatments.
  • The analyst thinks data readouts and product approvals will drive upside in the share.
  • Related Content: RedHill's Oral COVID-19 Candidate Shows Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant.
  • Price Action: RDHL stock is up 17.20% at $10.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

