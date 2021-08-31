What Leerink, Wainwright Have To Say For This Alzheimer's Focused Firm
- Earlier today, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints in a mid-stage Alzheimer's disease trial.
- SVB Leerink notes that semorinemab data is "good news." It has an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Analyst Marc Goodman believes the AD community and investors should appreciate the data.
- Overall, the analyst believes the data provides initial clinical validation for the anti-Tau antibody approach for treating AD and incremental proof-of-concept data to support semorinemab's potential efficacy in AD.
- H.C. Wainwright notes "encouraging turn of events" for AC Immune's anti-tau antibody. Analyst Andrew Fein believes Alzheimer's trial data showing a 43.6% reduction in cognitive decline is "quite striking."
- However, Fein notes that the trial did not meet the second co-primary endpoint, which he believes might relate to the length of the trial.
- There were no safety-related issues, which the analyst thinks is positive given the prevalence of ARIA in anti-amyloid therapies.
- Wainwright has a Buy rating and a price target of $16 on the stock.
- Price Action: ACIU stock is up 18.50% at $8.28 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
