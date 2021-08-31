fbpx

What Leerink, Wainwright Have To Say For This Alzheimer's Focused Firm

byVandana Singh
August 31, 2021 3:40 pm
What Leerink, Wainwright Have To Say For This Alzheimer's Focused Firm
  • Earlier today, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) announced semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints in a mid-stage Alzheimer's disease trial.
  • SVB Leerink notes that semorinemab data is "good news." It has an Outperform rating on the stock.
  • Analyst Marc Goodman believes the AD community and investors should appreciate the data. 
  • Overall, the analyst believes the data provides initial clinical validation for the anti-Tau antibody approach for treating AD and incremental proof-of-concept data to support semorinemab's potential efficacy in AD. 
  • H.C. Wainwright notes "encouraging turn of events" for AC Immune's anti-tau antibody. Analyst Andrew Fein believes Alzheimer's trial data showing a 43.6% reduction in cognitive decline is "quite striking." 
  • However, Fein notes that the trial did not meet the second co-primary endpoint, which he believes might relate to the length of the trial. 
  • There were no safety-related issues, which the analyst thinks is positive given the prevalence of ARIA in anti-amyloid therapies. 
  • Wainwright has a Buy rating and a price target of $16 on the stock.
  • Price Action: ACIU stock is up 18.50% at $8.28 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

