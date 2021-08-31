fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
380.26
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 506.33
47489.24
+ 1.08%
DIA
-0.02
354.10
-0.01%
SPY
-0.13
452.36
-0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.85
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
169.35
+ 0%

Are Social Media Platforms Like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat The Next Big Threat Facing Amazon?

byRachit Vats
August 31, 2021 5:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Are Social Media Platforms Like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat The Next Big Threat Facing Amazon?

Cathie Wood-led investment firm Ark Invest said on Monday it estimates social commerce is likely to grow to nearly $3 trillion during the next five years, from about $390 billion now and likely to put pressure on traditional e-commerce sites such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

What Happened: The popular investment firm's analyst Nick Grous believes social commerce offers the convenience of online shopping with the network effects of social media, and is a rare “win-win-win" for consumers, platforms, and retailers alike, threatening the ‘convenience’ moat once linked to the likes of Amazon and rivals.

“What once defined Amazon’s moat – one-click checkout and fast shipping – now is ubiquitous thanks to third party solutions like Shopify,” Grous wrote in a note, saying Ark wonders if  TikTok, Instagram, and similar social media platforms "will threaten the 'Amazons' of the world."

“Moreover, like it or not, social media sites can use troves of data to personalize our shopping experiences.”

According to Grous, social platforms are likely to win either directly, through sales commissions, or indirectly, through advertising which in turn is likely to put pressure on traditional e-commerce sites. 

The Ark Thesis: The forecast follows social media giant TikTok announcing a partnership with the Canadian e-commerce player Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to introduce in-app shopping and a host of other e-commerce features to its popular short-form video platform. 

TikTok is not alone as a host of other social media companies have previously dipped their toes in e-commerce.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Instagram, TikTok, Snap Inc’s (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat, and Pinterest, all have access to millions, potentially billions, of customers, a reach limited historically to the largest companies in the world.

Price Action: Amazon shares closed 2.15% higher at $3,421.57 on Monday.

Read Next: Facebook Has Set Big Ambitions For Digital Wallet But Ark Says Plan Looks Easier In Theory Than Practice

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Best Buy Put End To Any Doubt About Amazon's 'Death Star Status' With Q2 Earnings, Says Cramer

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he no longer sees the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) read more

3 Factors That Can Turn Sentiment And Drive Outperformance In Amazon Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares haven't really taken off this year. read more

Why Credit Suisse Is Increasing Its Amazon Price Target Before Earnings

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to report second-quarter earnings following market close on Thursday, July 29. Consensus estimates project second-quarter EPS at $12.22 and revenue of $115.07 billion. read more

Why This Amazon Analyst Sees Risk To Short-Term Revenue Guidance

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares had a lukewarm showing in the first half of the year, but have since picked up steam. read more