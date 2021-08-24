fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.51
372.72
+ 0.14%
BTC/USD
-883.28
48439.19
-1.79%
DIA
+ 0.53
352.92
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.47
446.79
+ 0.11%
TLT
-0.82
151.27
-0.55%
GLD
+ 0.04
168.69
+ 0.02%

Why Are Palo Alto Networks' Shares Trading Higher Today?

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 24, 2021 8:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Are Palo Alto Networks' Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Pure-play cybersecurity vendor Palo Alto Networks Inc's (NYSE:PANW) shares traded higher by 11.4% at $415.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday driven by its Q4 beat and FY22 guidance lift.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the price target to $550 from $515, implying a 47.6% upside, and reiterated an Overweight rating.
  • Palo Alto's shift towards Cloud-based software security solutions accelerated 34% year-over-year billings growth in Q4, beating FY22 consensus guidance.
  • BTIG analyst Gray Powell raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks to $509 from $460, implying a 36.6% upside, and maintained a Buy.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Patrick Colville raised the price target to $515 from $490 and kept a Buy.
  • Barclays analyst Saket Kalia raised the price target to $535 from $500, implying a 43.6% upside, and kept an Overweight. 
  • Kalia expects the billings to grow high teens through FY24, with revenue growth in the low 20s and 100 bps per year margin expansion. After three straight quarters of beats and raises, "it is starting to feel like a more consistent business, Kalia notes.
  • Summit Insights analyst Srini Nandury raised the price target to $500 from $425, implying a 34.2% upside, and maintained a Buy. 
  • Nandury sees a fundamental shift in the way enterprises are buying security which is benefiting Palo Alto. The company beat estimates on all metrics and provided a "very bullish" outlook, Nandury notes.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens raised the price target to $500 from $450 and kept an Overweight.
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target to $450 from $420, implying a 20.8% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
  • Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver raised the price target to $480 from $425, implying a 28.8% upside, and maintained an Outperform.
  • JMP Securities analyst Erik Suppiger raised the price target to $455 from $430, implying a 22.1% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.
  • RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the price target on Palo Alto Networks to $475 from $445, implying a 27.5% upside, and reiterated an Outperform.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

3 Cybersecurity Picks For The Second Half Of 2021

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala released a note on the cybersecurity industry Friday, highlighting his outlook on the industry as well as his top cybersecurity stock picks. read more

Analyst Raises Cybersecurity Stock Targets Following Massive Russian Hack

Last week, Russian hackers gained access to the U.S. Treasury and other government agencies and major U.S. enterprises via a breach of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI)’s Orion network monitoring product. read more

Palo Alto Networks' Opportunities After The Pandemic Turn RBC Bullish

With a wide portfolio of products, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is well-positioned in the cybersecurity space, according to RBC Capital Markets. read more

BofA Turns Bullish On Palo Alto Networks After Q1 Beat

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported another quarter of strong results Monday, beating expectations, and raised its guidance for the year. The solid guidance and enhanced disclosures suggest continued positive momentum, according to BofA Securities. read more