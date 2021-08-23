 Skip to main content

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) rose after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.11% year over year to $1.60, which beat the estimate of $1.44.

Revenue of $1,219,000,000 higher by 28.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,173,160,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Palo Alto Networks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YGubRZqdRw2UaQuuBv5s3A

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $406.92

52-week low: $219.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.07%

Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.

 

