Tesla Bull Vs. Tesla Bear: Tesla AI Day Key Takeaways From Analysts

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) explained various AI technology, seemingly for recruiting purposes, during its AI Day on Thursday.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster and GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson discussed what the event meant for investors Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Tesla Bull Takeaway: If investors look at the event in terms of what it means for the September quarter, it was a disappointment, Munster said.

If investors are looking at where this company is ultimately headed, the event was a step in the right direction, he told CNBC.

The future of Tesla is not about electrification, rather autonomy, Munster said: "Based on what I saw last night, I am in the camp that they are far ahead of other carmakers in the substance of their AI and where that's going relative to autonomy."

The robot skit was painful to watch at times, but it spoke to the ambitions of the company "which is to get beyond cars," he said.

Tesla Bear Takeaway: The advantage that Tesla has had for years, is the data it has been able to collect from its vehicles, Johnson said: "What we learned last night incrementally is that they're not doing that."

Tesla is using simulation to feed into its full-self drive technology, he told CNBC.

The company spent half of its AI day "essentially begging people to come work for them," Johnson said. Tesla has been selling its full-self-drive product since 2016 and the product effectively doesn't exist, he added.

"Are you saying that Tesla is no longer using data video captured from their cars to help train their AI," Munster asked Johnson.

"What I'm saying is our belief is they never were and I believe last night they admitted that," Johnson responded.

