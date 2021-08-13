fbpx

KeyBanc Maintains Overweight On iQIYI After Q2 Earnings; Slashed Price Target Implies 101% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 13, 2021 10:13 am
KeyBanc Maintains Overweight On iQIYI After Q2 Earnings; Slashed Price Target Implies 101% Upside
  • KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung lowered the price target on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to $19 from $26, implying a 100.6% upside, and maintained an Overweight rating.
  • The rating reflects regulatory uncertainty and sector-wide multiple contractions. 
  • While a more restricted regulatory environment could impact the timing of content release and present near-term headwinds, he continues to think improving the quality and quantity of original content could drive a consistent improvement in sub-churn rates.
  • iQIYI's Q2 revenue of $1.2 billion beat the analyst consensus of $1.14 billion. Loss per ADS of $(0.27) exceeded the analyst consensus loss of $(0.34).
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded higher by 0.48% at $9.52 in the market session on the last check Friday.

