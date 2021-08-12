 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iQIYI Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Driven By iQIYI Lite App's Popularity, Beats On Q2, Issues Q3 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 8:32am   Comments
Share:
iQIYI Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q2 Driven By iQIYI Lite App's Popularity, Beats On Q2, Issues Q3 Guidance
  • Chinese online video platform iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $1.2 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.14 billion. Alphabet, Inc's  (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube revenue expanded 83% Y/Y to $7.34 billion above the consensus of $6.37 billion.
  • Segments: Membership services revenue was flat Y/Y at $618.4 million, Online advertising services revenue grew 15% Y/Y to $282.7 million, Content distribution revenue declined 20% Y/Y to $106.5 million, and Other revenues increased 20% Y/Y to $170.7 million.
  • Margin: The operating loss margin improved 200 bps to (15)% as the cost and expenses remained relatively subdued.
  • Loss per ADS of $(0.27) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.34).
  • The number of total subscribing members reached 106.2 million as of Jun. 30, driven by the original dramas launched during the quarter.
  • iQIYI saw encouraging momentum from its iQIYI Lite app targeting lower-tier cities in China and from its overseas expansion.
  • It held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: iQIYI sees Q3 revenue of $1.18 billion - $1.25 billion, representing a 6% - 12% growth Y/Y, against the analyst consensus of $1.25 billion.
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded higher by 1.27% at $10.34 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

iQIYI: Q2 Earnings Insights
Understanding iQIYI's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding iQIYI's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: iQIYI
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: iQIYI
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com