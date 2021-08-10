fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
368.70
+ 0.01%
DIA
+ 1.53
349.62
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.21
440.92
+ 0.27%
TLT
-0.41
147.66
-0.28%
GLD
-0.49
162.21
-0.3%

Array Technologies Shares Pop As Roth Capital Upgrades To Buy Before Q2 Results, Sees 82.3% Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
August 10, 2021 9:26 am
Array Technologies Shares Pop As Roth Capital Upgrades To Buy Before Q2 Results, Sees 82.3% Upside
  • Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRYto Buy from Neutral with a $25 price target, implying an upside of 82.3%.
  • Shen is incrementally more bullish ahead of the company's Q2 report due on Aug. 11. 
  • With shares down about 45% since the company's Q1 report, he sees the potential for the stock to leap higher on any healthy amount of good news such as reinstating guidance.
  • Shen's checks suggest Array may now be in a better financial position and could even gain share through the challenges posed by steel pricing.
  • Array has a Q2 revenue consensus of $233.2 million and an EPS consensus of $0.03.
  • Price Action: ARRY shares traded higher by 4.96% at $14.39 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

