Thinking About Buying Stock In Moderna, Pinduoduo, Penn National Or Fiverr?

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff downgraded Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) from Overweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $246 to $445.

Moderna shares are trading lower by 0.7% at $413.23.

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh downgraded Moderna from Outperform to Perform.

China Renaissance analyst Charlie Chan upgraded Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) from Hold to Buy.

Pinduoduo is trading higher by 2.5% at $90.93.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $151 to $115.

Penn National Gaming is trading higher by 0.5% at $72.59.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $220 to $200.

Fiverr is trading higher by 1.7% at $178.