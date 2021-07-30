fbpx

QQQ
-2.36
368.84
-0.64%
DIA
-1.22
352.04
-0.35%
SPY
-2.25
442.90
-0.51%
TLT
+ 0.80
148.02
+ 0.54%
GLD
-0.71
171.88
-0.41%

KLA Stock Gains As Analysts Raise Price Target Following Q4 Earnings Beat

byAnusuya Lahiri
July 30, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
KLA Stock Gains As Analysts Raise Price Target Following Q4 Earnings Beat
  • Cowen analyst Krish Sankar raised the price target on KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to $355 from $335, implying an 11.1% upside, and reiterated a Market Perform rating. 
  • Sankar noted its solid results and upward revisions to its process control growth goals while margin profiles remain solid.
  • Needham analyst N. Quinn Bolton upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold with a $390 price target, implying a 22.1% upside. 
  • Bolton observed that the company had historically underperformed in past WFE upcycles but now will be an outperformer in the current WFE upcycle and will continue to outperform in the next WFE downcycle. The WFE mix shifts to foundry/logic, EUV proliferating to DRAM, and Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) returning to an annual process technology cadence disproportionately favor KLA, Bolton added.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho raised the price target to $400 from $375, implying a 25.2% upside, and affirmed a Buy rating.
  •  The decision follows the solid Q4 results. KLA is benefitting from strengthening demand across its key markets, Ho noted. He raised estimates on the company's improved outlook.
  • Price action: KLAC shares traded higher by 7.89% at $344.63 on the last check Friday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why 3 AMD Analysts Are Projecting Continued Market Share Gain Following Blowout Q2

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Tuesday with strong quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook. read more

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley On 'Intel Accelerated' Event: Stock Reacted Negatively To What Firm Thought Was A 'Reasonably Good' Quarter While It Continues To See Value And Continues To Believe The Co. Can Stabilize Market Share By 2023

UPDATE: Needham on Taboola Buy Initiation: Firm Notes Direct Relationship With 13,000 Advertisers Such As BMW & Intel, Receives 35% Revenue Share For Every Ad On Client Websites; Cites Enormous & Rapidly Growing Digital Ad TAM With Single Major Competitor

UPDATE: Roth On Intel Price Target Decrease: Firm Highlights Recovery In Data Center Demand With Client TAM 'Continues To Be Strong As Ever'; Sees Enterprise/Government Data Center Recovery As Sustainable With Cloud/Data Center Demand To Be Steady