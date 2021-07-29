Recap: KLA Q4 Earnings

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) rose 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 62.27% over the past year to $4.43, which beat the estimate of $3.99.

Revenue of $1,925,000,000 rose by 31.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

KLA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.kla-tencor.com%2F&eventid=3296302&sessionid=1&key=110278BA1C86E22E41E24270CE99D548®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $359.69

52-week low: $171.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.60%

Company Description

KLA designs and manufactures yield-management and process-monitoring diagnostic and control systems for the semiconductor industry. The systems are used to analyze the manufacturing process at various steps in a product's development. The firm's laser-scanning products are used for wafer qualification, process monitoring, and equipment monitoring. KLA also provides inspection tools and systems for optical metrology and e-beam metrology.