fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.47
362.96
+ 0.4%
DIA
-0.96
351.58
-0.27%
SPY
+ 0.24
438.77
+ 0.05%
TLT
-0.65
150.29
-0.43%
GLD
-0.15
168.59
-0.09%

Integra's Update On FY21 Acell Revenues To Weigh On Stock, Piper Sandler Says

byVandana Singh
July 28, 2021 2:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Integra's Update On FY21 Acell Revenues To Weigh On Stock, Piper Sandler Says
  • Piper Sandler has raised the price target on Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to $72 from $70 and reiterated a Neutral rating following the Q2 beat. 
  • The company posted Q2 EPS of $0.79 and sales of $389.9 million, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 and $376.0 million, respectively.
  • Despite favorable commentary on the year, management's specific Q3 guidance indicates low single-digit growth to what Integra delivered back in 2019, "which is our primary hang-up on the name," analyst Matt O'Brien tells investors in a research note. 
  • In addition, Integra is reducing its outlook for Acell revenues this year as accessing clinicians is proving more challenging in a pandemic environment.
  • The company estimates Acell sales of $70 million to $74 million for FY21, from its previous range of $83 million to $88 million.
  • It raised overall sales forecast by $15 million to a range of $1.54 billion – $1.55 billion from $1.52 billion – $1.53 billion for 2021.
  • IART also revised its 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.98 – $3.05 (consensus $2.92), from its prior range of $2.86 to $2.93.
  • For Q3, the company expects revenues of $382 million – $389 million and adjusted EPS of $0.71 to $0.74.
  • Price Action: IART shares are down 1.03% at $70.47 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General

Related Articles

Raymond James Downgrades Integra LifeSciences As They See Fewer Catalysts To Drive Investor Sentiment In First Half Of 2018, Sees Co. As A Better Story In The Second Half Of 2018

Oppenheimer Serves Up 29 Top Stock Ideas For January

Oppenheimer Presents New Menu Of Top Picks

Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List