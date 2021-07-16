fbpx
QQQ
-2.86
363.38
-0.79%
DIA
-3.10
353.04
-0.89%
SPY
-3.25
438.00
-0.75%
TLT
-0.25
148.74
-0.17%
GLD
-1.62
172.69
-0.94%

FibroGen Analyst Removes US Roxadustat Sales From Model After AdCom Snub

byShanthi Rexaline
July 16, 2021 12:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
FibroGen Analyst Removes US Roxadustat Sales From Model After AdCom Snub

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares were slumping over 40% following a negative AdCom verdict and a string of downgrades in reaction to the adverse regulatory development.

The FibroGen Analyst: BofA Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded FibroGen shares from Buy to Neutral and reduced the price target from $43 to $29.

The FibroGen Takeaways: An approval for FibroGen's roxadustat is highly unlikely given the FDA panel's commentary and challenging pathway for conducting pre-approval registrational trials, Gerberry said in the downgrade note. 

The FDA panel, comprised largely of cardiologists, voted against approving roxadustat to treat anemia in both dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent patients, the analyst said. 

"The primary issues raised by the Adcom stemmed from concerns about CV safety risk and the need to appropriately characterize those risks with a pre-registration study," he said. 

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Adcom Test Awaits FibroGen, Data Readouts, IPOs In The Mix

The company's willingness to further investigate in more studies may be impacted by the fact that the drug has only composition of matter patent runway that expires by 2029-30, Gerberry said. 

Concerns that cardiovascular safety issues are unlikely to be resolved by ongoing studies prompted BofA to remove roxadustat chemotherapy-induced anemia and myelodysplastic syndrome indications from its U.S. revenue forecast, the analyst said.

"We are less compelled to recommend FGEN without a likely U.S. launch given limited PO upside and lack of catalysts," he said. 

Phase 3 data for pamrevlumab in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is due in early 2023, Gerberry said. 

Based on the Adcom's decidedly negative votes, BofA stripped roxadustat U.S. sales entirely from its Fibrogen model, the firm said.

The remaining value ascribed to FibroGen shares is driven by roxadustat's contribution from approved, or recommended for approval, markets such as China, Japan and the EU, the analyst said. 

FGEN Price Action: At last check, FibroGen shares were slumping 45.87% at $13.44. 

Related Link: Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For July PDUFA Dates

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech News Downgrades Price Target Small Cap FDA Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

What 3 FibroGen Analysts Are Expecting From Thursday's Roxadustat Adcom Verdict

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) has a key catalyst Thursday when FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee will issue its recommendation on the company's new drug application for roxadustat. The committee is scheduled to meet between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. read more

FibroGen Upgraded By Mizuho On Continued R&D Progress

Clovis Oncology, FibroGen Are Key Biotech Names For Goldman Sachs

UPDATE: SVB Leerlink On FibroGen Price Target Trim: Given Failures Of Clinical Development And Lack Of Disclosure With Analytical And Regulatory Operations, Firm Believes It Is 'Appropriate' To Maintain A Low Probability Of Success