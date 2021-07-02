What's Up With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is moving Friday morning after the company released its second-quarter delivery numbers.

Tesla delivered 201,250 vehicles in the second quarter, representing a 122% increase year-over-year. 199,360 of the deliveries were Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, while 1,890 were Model S and Model X vehicles. The company said it produced 206,421 vehicles in the second quarter.

In a new note, Morgan Stanley said Tesla will "start getting serious investor attention," as the company expands its international non-China manufacturing and commercial footprint.

The firms sees "scope for multiple BEV plants and technology transfer from Tesla to India in terms of transportation, storage, renewable energy generation and transport networking services in the years ahead."

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Tesla and a price target of $900.

Related Link: Tesla's Stock Breaks Out On Deliveries Beat: What's Next?

Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $216.10 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 0.3% at $680.44.

Photo: courtesy of Tesla.