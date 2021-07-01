Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Peloton, Bed Bath & Beyond Or Micron Technology?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali maintained Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) with a Buy and raised the price target from $125 to $140.

Peloton is trading higher by 0.6% at $124.75.

Baird analyst Peter Benedict maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) with a Neutral and raised the price target from $30 to $33.

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with a Hold and raised the price target from $24 to $31.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Bed Bath & Beyond with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $30 to $35.

Bed Bath & Beyond is trading higher by 3.5% at $34.44.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) with an Overweight and raised the price target from $115 to $120.

Micron is trading lower by 2.2% at $83.09.

Photo: Peloton.