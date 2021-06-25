fbpx
QQQ
-0.17
350.06
-0.05%
DIA
+ 1.98
340.00
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 0.97
424.13
+ 0.23%
TLT
-1.48
144.98
-1.03%
GLD
+ 0.60
165.44
+ 0.36%

What's Up With FedEx Stock Today?

byAdam Eckert
June 25, 2021 10:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Up With FedEx Stock Today?

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is trading lower Friday morning despite announcing better-than-expected financial results.

What Happened: FedEx reported fourth-quarter earnings of $5.01 per share after the close Thursday, which beat the estimate of $4.99 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $22.6 billion, which beat the estimate of $21.51 billion. 

"I am optimistic about the future of FedEx as we continue to innovate for our customers and meet strong demand for our global transportation network and capabilities," said Frederick Smith, chairman and CEO of FedEx.

Related Link: Recap: FedEx Q4 Earnings

FedEx Analysts React: Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on the stock following its earnings report:

  • Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained FedEx with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $364 to $373.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained FedEx with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $265 to $270.
  • BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained FedEx with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $305 to $315.
  • Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained FedEx with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $339 to $344.

FDX Price Action: FedEx has traded as high as $319.90 and as low as $129.28 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.8% at $288.39 at last check Friday. 

Photo: courtesy FedEx.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

3 Analysts Offer Mixed Views On FedEx's Q3 Results

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported FYQ3 revenue of $21.5 billion, up 23% year-over-year. The company recorded $3.47 in adjusted per-share earnings, above the market expectations of $3.20 in per-share earnings and considerably higher than the $1.41 a share from one year ago. read more

The Focal Point Of FedEx Earnings Strength Should Be Margins, Analysts Say

Analysts are out with reactions and price target changes after FedEx Corporation (NASDAQ: FDX) reported strong quarterly earnings. read more

Here's How Amazon Could Become A Threat To Tesla, Ford And More With Zoox Buy

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in late-stage talks to acquire Zoox, a budding robo-taxi service. read more

FedEx Analysts Say Investors Need To Wait And See What's Next After Guidance Withdrawal