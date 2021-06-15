 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fastenal Amid Record Valuation

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Fastenal Amid Record Valuation

While external factors limit the upside for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), internal factors pose heightened risk over the next 12 months, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Fastenal Analyst: Joshua Pokrzywinski downgraded the rating for Fastenal from Equal-Weight to Underweight, while reducing the price target from $53 to $48.

The Fastenal Thesis: The downturn in the company’s stock has been significantly less steep than other cyclicals and is now trading at a record high valuation, Pokrzywinski said in the downgrade note.

“We see a challenging medium-term catalyst path for FAST as cyclical transition, PPE headwinds, a lull in new customer acquisition and a strategic pivot coincide with an all-time high valuation,” the analyst stated.

“The company is undergoing a strategy change and potentially has an air pocket of outgrowth given limited net Onsite customer acquisitions over the past year," he wrote.

"Over time, we believe the majority of these issues are manageable and believe the strategy is adapting to the business environment, but see potential for a tricky handoff at a point in time where valuation and comparisons are demanding,” he added.

FAST Price Action: Shares of Fastenal had declined by 1.79% to $51.84 at the time of publishing Tuesday.

(Photo: Fastenal)

Latest Ratings for FAST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for FAST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FAST)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: construction Industrial Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SVLake StreetInitiates Coverage On20.0
CLSDJMP SecuritiesMaintains9.0
WPCJP MorganUpgrades88.0
BRKRCleveland ResearchUpgrades
NTRRaymond JamesDowngrades82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com