Moderna, Lonza Team Up To Produce New Drug Substance for COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is gearing up to halve the dose of its COVID-19 vaccine so that it can also be used to combat variants and inoculate children.
- It has entered into a deal with Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) for a new drug substance production line in Geleen, Netherlands, which will have the capacity to make ingredients for up to 300 million doses annually at 50 micrograms per dose.
- The new agreement with Lonza will increase drug substance production in Europe by the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Currently, Moderna has been delivering an approved 100-microgram dose to date.
- It said early booster shot data for a 50-microgram version showed it helped protect against emerging virus variants.
- Combined with a previous deal with Spain's Rovi, Moderna's pact with Lonza brings 50-microgram production in Europe to up to 600 million doses annually, with the capacity due to come online in 2021.
- Price Action: MRNA shares closed at $184.66 on Tuesday.
