PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Moderna

A few different pharmaceutical companies' share prices have rapidly appreciated as the result of developing a vaccine for COVID-19. One issue that may benefit the most is Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Building A Major Base: From December 2019 through March 2020, Moderna made all of its monthly lows between $17.58 and $19.31, with the highest low coming in March. With the events of the pandemic beginning to unfold and the need for a vaccine becoming more evident, savvy investors began buying Moderna.

What was a slow and steady rally accelerated in the span of five days when the issue rallied from $32.90 to $51.69. That rally was instigated by the announcement that the Federal government had awarded the company $454 million to accelerate the development of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The Rest Is History: With ever positive development from the trials, the issue gathered more and more upside momentum all the way up to the announcement of a completed vaccine. In a volatile fashion, the issue surged higher and higher. In fact, its ultimate all-time high wasn't made until Feb. 26 at $189.60. Interestingly, its all-time closing high was made on May 3 at $186.02.

Well Defined Area Of Resistance: Shorter-term investors sometimes get too enamored with shorter-term charts and miss a clear signal that the market is giving them. For example, the issue peaked in a well-defined area every month but March in 2021. In January it peaked at $185.98, in February at $189.26, in April at $186.80, and as previously mentioned in May at $189.

In essence, it's obvious large shareholders have targeted this area as an exit point in their stake. It should be noted the monthly lows in the above months were in a range from $103.36 to this month’s low of $143.56. For shareholders with a large stake, the huge fluctuations in profit and loss may be getting hard to stomach.

Tuesday’s Catalyst Broadcasted Live: Just after 8 a.m. EST, the company announced the TeenCOVE study of its COVID-19 vaccine showed no cases of COVID-19 after two doses of the vaccine. As expected the issue lurched higher in premarket trading and spiked from the $165 area to $170.36.

Dennis Dick, who has no position in the issue, was clear what he would do if he owned the issue: "What is the next catalyst for the issue? You have a stock that has rallied over 1,000%, what else is going to move the issue higher? If I owned it, I would sell it."

The author of this article noted the entire $170 area as formidable resistance.

Price Action During The Regular Session: The issue retreated in the premarket and opened the regular session at $166.56 and spike lower to $165.10, it tested the $170 area on a few different occasions.

As of 1:30 p.m, it was able to reach $171.74, but has fallen back into the middle $168 handle.