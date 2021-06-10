 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Delta, United Or American Airlines?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 9:03am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) with a Buy rating and $59 price target.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) with a Neutral rating and $65 price target.  

MKM Partners initiated coverage of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) with a Buy rating and $29 price target

