 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates: What You Need To Know

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 13, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will continue to grow ahead of Wall Street’s expectations from the fiscal year 2022 onwards, Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster said on Thursday.

Beating Street Expectations: The Cupertino-based tech giant will face more difficult comps as it emerges from the pandemic but will continue to grow revenue ahead of expectations — helped by accelerating digital transformation, Munster wrote in a note.

Munster estimates Apple’s 2021 revenue to grow at 28%, in line with analyst consensus. The analyst expects the maker of iPhones and iPads’ revenue growth to slow down to 8% for both 2022 and 2023 respectively, which would still be well ahead of the industry consensus of 4% annual revenue growth. 

For the remaining two years, Munster expects Apple to maintain a 6% revenue growth annually.

Product Brakedown: iPhone, which generates over half of the company’s sales,  is expected to grow at 33% in 2021 and those of Mac and Ipads to be 18% and 26% respectively in 2021, Munster noted.

However, Macbooks and iPads sales growth rates will surpass those of iPhones in 2022, the analyst estimates. 

Munster expects Mac and iPad revenues to grow 8%, 7%, 6%, and 4% in fiscal year 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. In contrast, Munster estimates iPhone sales to grow 5%, 4%, 2% and 2% respectively. 

On iPhones, Munster believes the street is underestimating the multi-year iPhone upgrade cycle that will last through FY23 and only accelerate with the 5G rollout, which is currently limited in the U.S. but will turn into a “must-have” feature once more carriers roll out expansions.

See Also: Why Analyst Sees AirTags As A $10B Opportunity For Apple

On Mac and iPad, he believes the work and learn-from-anywhere transformation will continue to benefit these product lines for the next three years plus, as employees, students, and organizations settle into the new hybrid paradigm.

Standing Among Peers: The veteran Apple analyst estimates Apple’s revenue growth rate outlook to be lower than its FAANG peers. Munster estimates Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to grow revenue in double-digits in 2022 in the 15% to 19% range.

What Could Go Wrong: Munster however warned he could be overestimating the unfolding digital transformation that could result in a step-down in Apple's growth rates.

Further, the App Store service, Apple’s second-largest revenue-generating unit, could face a 20% headwind if Apple is forced to reduce its cut in half from 30% to 15% in light of legal action in the U.S. and the European Union.

Price Action: Apple shares traded 0.4% lower at $122.2 in the pre-market session Wednesday.

Read Next: Apple Acquires A Company Every 3-4 Weeks. How Does It Go About Making Those Purchases?

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2021Monness, Crespi, HardtMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Fires Recently-Hired Former Facebook Exec Over Discriminatory Comments Against Women, People Of Color
Amazon Prevails In $303M Appeals Case Against European Commission Over Tax Evasion
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Procter & Gamble & Harry & Meghan: New Partnership Seeks 'More Compassionate Communities'
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Broadcom, Chipotle And More
Is Apple Working On A Nintendo Switch Clone?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AirTags Consumer Tech Gene Munster iPad iPhoneAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ITTGordon HaskettDowngrades101.0
MSFTRosenblattInitiates Coverage On301.0
BAHWells FargoInitiates Coverage On96.0
EAFRBC CapitalUpgrades16.0
CACIWells FargoInitiates Coverage On311.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com