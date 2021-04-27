 Skip to main content

Why Esports Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $20 price target.

Esports Entertainment Group is a development-stage online gambling company focused purely on esports.

HC Wainwright analyst Scott Buck noted six key investment catalysts for this stock:

  1. Complementary business segments drive meaningful organic growth opportunity
  2. Roll-up strategy to accelerate revenue through customer acquisition, new products, and new geographies
  3. U.S. expansion supported by favorable changes to U.S. regulatory environment
  4. Recent partnership agreements provide pool of potential customers and drive potential new gaming center opportunities
  5. Balance sheet strength supports near term expansion goals
  6. Attractive valuation versus both esports and gaming peers

Esports stock was trading 13% higher at $13.35 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.48 and a 52-week low of $3.08.

Latest Ratings for GMBL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021HC Wainwright & Co.Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GMBL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

