 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Falls Again After Bank Says Archegos Losses Will Spill Into Q2
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Falls Again After Bank Says Archegos Losses Will Spill Into Q2

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares traded lower by another 3.7% on Thursday morning after the company reported a $275 million net loss in the first quarter and said losses from its exposure to hedge fund Archegos Capital will spill into the second quarter.

What Happened? Credit Suisse said it took a $4.8 billion total hit from its exposure to Archegos in the first quarter and expects to take a further $655.8 million hit from Archegos in the second quarter as well.

“The loss we report this quarter, because of this matter, is unacceptable. Together with the Board of Directors, we have taken significant steps to address this situation as well as the supply chain finance funds matter,” said CEO Thomas Gottstein.

Credit Suisse also said it plans to raise more than $2 billion in capital to help it improve its balance sheet following the Archegos debacle.

Related Link: BofA Downgrades Credit Suisse Again: Archegos Losses 'Double What We Expected'

Why It’s Important: Investment bank CEO Brian Chin and chief risk and compliance officer Laura Warner have already resigned from their positions as part of the Archegos fallout. In addition, the bank said it's waiving executive bonuses for the entire 2020 year.

Following the earnings report, Bank of America analyst Alastair Ryan once again cut his price target for Credit Suisse from $9.80 to $9 and reiterated his Underperform rating. It's Ryan’s fourth price target cut for the stock in the past month since the Archegos news was first reported.

“With a strategic review ahead once the incoming chair has started, we see uncertainty elevated in coming months and no clear path to a Return on Equity at the 10-12% rightly identified by management as acceptable,” Ryan wrote in a note.

Benzinga’s Take: Credit Suisse doesn’t appear to be in any dire near-term liquidity crunch, and the $4.8 billion Archegos hit is likely already priced into the stock, which is down 23% in the past month. What is much more difficult for investors to judge is just how much damage has been done to Credit Suisse’s reputation and how much of a lasting impact Archegos could have on the company’s profitability and growth.

Latest Ratings for CS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Exane BNP ParibasDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Mar 2021Kepler CheuvreuxDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CS)

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
Second Stage Of Big Bank Earnings Ahead As Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Report
Understanding Credit Suisse Group's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alastair RyanAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NDAQOppenheimerMaintains182.0
SELFAegis CapitalInitiates Coverage On6.0
TELOppenheimerMaintains140.0
LRCXStifelMaintains780.0
ROGB. Riley FBRMaintains240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com