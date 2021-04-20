Wingstop Among Restaurant Stocks That Could Fly High, While Others Are Grounded

While investors may be wondering if the rally in full-service restaurant stocks is over and if it is time to invest in quick-service restaurant stocks, this is not an “either/or decision,” according to Stephens & Co.

The Wingstop Analyst: James Rutherford maintained an Overweight rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING), with the price target unchanged at $172.

The Wingstop Thesis: Poor weather conditions in February were favorable for delivery and drive-thru restaurant stocks, Rutherford said in the note.

This was reflected in Wingstop’s first-quarter comps, which handsomely surpassed expectations, he added.

Investors seem to be underestimating the positive impact of the reopening on drive-thru stocks, the analyst noted.

The Stephens & Co. analyst placed the following are full-service, drive-thru, delivery and takeout restaurants in these categories:

Full-service stocks with significant multiple expansion potential:

BJ's Restaurants, Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI)

(NASDAQ: BJRI) Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT)

(NYSE: EAT) Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN)

(NASDAQ: DENN) Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)

(NASDAQ: RUTH) Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS)

(NASDAQ: KRUS) Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

Full-service stocks that seem to be too expensive

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE)

(NASDAQ: CAKE) Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH)

(NASDAQ: TXRH) Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY)

Drive-thru stocks with potential

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD)

(NYSE: MCD) Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)

Delivery/takeout stocks with potential

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)

(NASDAQ: PZZA) Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING)

(Photo: Wingstop)