 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wingstop Among Restaurant Stocks That Could Fly High, While Others Are Grounded

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Wingstop Among Restaurant Stocks That Could Fly High, While Others Are Grounded

While investors may be wondering if the rally in full-service restaurant stocks is over and if it is time to invest in quick-service restaurant stocks, this is not an “either/or decision,” according to Stephens & Co.

The Wingstop Analyst: James Rutherford maintained an Overweight rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING), with the price target unchanged at $172.

The Wingstop Thesis: Poor weather conditions in February were favorable for delivery and drive-thru restaurant stocks, Rutherford said in the note.

This was reflected in Wingstop’s first-quarter comps, which handsomely surpassed expectations, he added.

Investors seem to be underestimating the positive impact of the reopening on drive-thru stocks, the analyst noted.

The Stephens & Co. analyst placed the following are full-service, drive-thru, delivery and takeout restaurants in these categories:

Full-service stocks with significant multiple expansion potential:

  • BJ's Restaurants, Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI)
  • Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT)
  • Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN)
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)
  • Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS)
  • Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)

Full-service stocks that seem to be too expensive

  • Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE)
  • Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH)
  • Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY)

Drive-thru stocks with potential

  • McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD)
  • Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN)

Delivery/takeout stocks with potential

  • Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA)
  • Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING)

(Photo: Wingstop)

Latest Ratings for WING

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform
Apr 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WING
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WING)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 20, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On ViacomCBS, General Electric And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fast Food James RutherfordAnalyst Color Reiteration Restaurants Small Cap Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SAMEvercore ISI GroupMaintains1,500.0
SEAutonomous ResearchInitiates Coverage On378.0
ALHCMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On36.0
ALHCRaymond JamesInitiates Coverage On30.0
HAEMorgan StanleyDowngrades83.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com