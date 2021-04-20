Wingstop Among Restaurant Stocks That Could Fly High, While Others Are Grounded
While investors may be wondering if the rally in full-service restaurant stocks is over and if it is time to invest in quick-service restaurant stocks, this is not an “either/or decision,” according to Stephens & Co.
The Wingstop Analyst: James Rutherford maintained an Overweight rating for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING), with the price target unchanged at $172.
The Wingstop Thesis: Poor weather conditions in February were favorable for delivery and drive-thru restaurant stocks, Rutherford said in the note.
This was reflected in Wingstop’s first-quarter comps, which handsomely surpassed expectations, he added.
Investors seem to be underestimating the positive impact of the reopening on drive-thru stocks, the analyst noted.
The Stephens & Co. analyst placed the following are full-service, drive-thru, delivery and takeout restaurants in these categories:
Full-service stocks with significant multiple expansion potential:
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI)
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT)
- Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN)
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH)
- Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS)
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI)
Full-service stocks that seem to be too expensive
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE)
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH)
- Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY)
Drive-thru stocks with potential
Delivery/takeout stocks with potential
Latest Ratings for WING
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Stephens & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Apr 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Perform
|Apr 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
