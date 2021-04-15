Why Is Goldman Sachs Sweet On Hershey Stock?
Marking the strongest growth since 2014, Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) generated robust EBIT growth in 2020 driven by gross margin expansion “that was amplified by expense controls,” according to Goldman Sachs.
The Hershey Analyst: Jason English upgraded the rating for Hershey from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $171 to $181.
The Hershey Thesis: The performance in 2020 was not a one-off and the COVID-19-related impact was “only a modest positive,” English said in the upgrade note.
He believes 2020 “was the beginning of a three-plus-year cycle of outsized growth as the confection industry leverages its unique pricing power to expand the revenue and profit pool at a time when input costs are non-daunting.”
“Mars appears to be leading the charge, presumably as it prioritizes pet and veterinarian verticals for growth. We expect Hershey to follow over time, continuing the long-standing industry practice of unified price moves,” the analyst wrote.
“In our view, the result will be a top-tier growth algorithm that contrasts with a muted growth outlook for many US-centric Staples peers,” he added.
HSY Price Action: Shares of Hershey had risen by 1.26% to $160.12 at the time of publication Thursday.
(Photo: Hershey)
Latest Ratings for HSY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Feb 2021
|RBC Capital
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
